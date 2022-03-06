Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its stake in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOOR. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 40.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 910,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,596,000 after buying an additional 264,088 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Masonite International during the third quarter valued at $25,112,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Masonite International by 343.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,449,000 after purchasing an additional 105,451 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Masonite International by 13.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 433,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,994,000 after purchasing an additional 50,555 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Masonite International during the second quarter valued at $5,212,000.

Get Masonite International alerts:

DOOR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Masonite International from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Masonite International from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masonite International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.25.

Shares of Masonite International stock opened at $93.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.51. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 1.75. Masonite International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.17 and a fifty-two week high of $132.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.07. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 27.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.80 per share, with a total value of $85,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Masonite International (Get Rating)

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.