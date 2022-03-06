Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) PT Raised to $125.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 97.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.92.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $63.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.98 and a 200 day moving average of $71.45. The firm has a market cap of $53.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.64, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.20. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ford Tamer sold 152,022 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $12,450,601.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 25,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $2,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 370,799 shares of company stock valued at $30,004,420. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.1% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 52.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

