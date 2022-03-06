Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the January 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

MARUY traded up $1.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.20. 2,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,824. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Marubeni has a 1 year low of $76.00 and a 1 year high of $115.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.25. The firm has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MARUY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marubeni from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Marubeni from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Marubeni Corp. engages in the business of importing and exporting services. It operates through the following segments: Food & Consumer Products; Chemical & Forest Products; Energy & Metals; Transportation & Industrial Machinery; Power Projects & Plant; and Others. The Food & Consumer Products segment engages in the manufacture and trade of all food products including feed grains, soybeans, wheat, sugar, processed foods, beverages, and their raw materials, foodstuffs for professional use, and agricultural, seafood and livestock products.

