Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at CIBC

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at CIBC from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 65.48% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Martinrea International from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. ATB Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Martinrea International in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Martinrea International from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.42.

TSE MRE opened at C$8.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$679.90 million and a P/E ratio of 7.51. Martinrea International has a 1-year low of C$8.38 and a 1-year high of C$14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.14.

In related news, insider Llc Tmre Investors bought 737,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,379,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,798,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$107,988,000.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

