Marshall Wace LLP Takes $285,000 Position in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,199 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of ADTRAN by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ADTRAN by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,212 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ADTRAN by 6,257.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,328 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the 3rd quarter worth about $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

ADTN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on ADTRAN in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.29.

ADTRAN stock opened at $19.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.37. The company has a market cap of $968.12 million, a P/E ratio of -109.49 and a beta of 1.35. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $24.76.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. ADTRAN had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is currently -199.99%.

In other ADTRAN news, SVP Marc Kimpe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

