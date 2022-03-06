Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $337,000 Investment in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 49,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 41.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 31.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 9,637 shares during the last quarter. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on UTI. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.85.

NYSE UTI opened at $8.80 on Friday. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a one year low of $5.34 and a one year high of $9.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.70, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Universal Technical Institute Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of postsecondary education. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, as well as welders and CNC machining technicians.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.