Marshall Wace LLP Lowers Position in Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its position in Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,967 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Clearside Biomedical were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 50.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 26.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the third quarter worth about $102,000. 46.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLSD opened at $1.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.04. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $7.73.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.95.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

