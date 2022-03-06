Marshall Wace LLP Invests $307,000 in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 19,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 117.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 99.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $159,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $300,000. Institutional investors own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAL opened at $16.49 on Friday. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.48 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The company has a market capitalization of $512.79 million, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.70.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMAL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Operates as a bank holding company whose subsidiary provides banking services

