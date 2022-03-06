Marshall Wace LLP Invests $307,000 in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 19,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 117.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 99.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $159,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $300,000. Institutional investors own 37.05% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMAL opened at $16.49 on Friday. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.48 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The company has a market capitalization of $512.79 million, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.70.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is presently 19.05%.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMAL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.
Amalgamated Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Operates as a bank holding company whose subsidiary provides banking services
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amalgamated Financial (AMAL)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.