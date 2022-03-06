Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Stake in Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 91,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 58.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 57.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 35.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,077 shares during the last quarter. 49.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AWH. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspira Women’s Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of AWH stock opened at $0.97 on Friday. Aspira Women’s Health Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $9.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average is $2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 7.36, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

