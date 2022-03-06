Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Shares in Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 78,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BTTR. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Better Choice in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Better Choice in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Better Choice in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Better Choice by 177.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 41,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 26,454 shares during the period. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Better Choice in the 2nd quarter valued at about $364,000. 18.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BTTR opened at $2.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average of $3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 7.39 and a quick ratio of 6.86. The company has a market cap of $74.86 million, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of -0.73. Better Choice Company Inc. has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $10.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Better Choice from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In related news, EVP Robert Sauermann bought 10,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $36,266.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 13,366 shares of company stock valued at $44,640.

About Better Choice

Better Choice Co, Inc is an animal health and wellness company. The firm sells dog food, cat food, and treats under the Halo and TruDog brands, which are focused on providing sustainably sourced kibble and canned food derived from real whole meat, and minimally processed raw-diet dog food. Its brands include Trucut, Bona Vida, Orapup, Rawgo, and TruDog.

