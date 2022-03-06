Marshall Wace LLP Acquires Shares of 17,330 Archaea Energy Inc (NYSE:LFG)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Archaea Energy Inc (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Renewable Energy Systems Aria sold 656,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $11,780,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

LFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Archaea Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archaea Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

NYSE LFG opened at $17.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.45. Archaea Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $22.01.

Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners.

