Marotta Asset Management Takes Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Marotta Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 27,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,607,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,716,000 after purchasing an additional 36,515 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 70,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of LQD opened at $123.64 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $122.22 and a one year high of $136.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.43.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.