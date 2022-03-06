Marotta Asset Management Takes Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Marotta Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 27,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,607,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,716,000 after purchasing an additional 36,515 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 70,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period.
Shares of LQD opened at $123.64 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $122.22 and a one year high of $136.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.43.
iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.
