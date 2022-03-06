Marotta Asset Management Purchases New Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Marotta Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,563 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Walmart by 54.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,529,531 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,049,467,000 after buying an additional 2,658,281 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,872,035,000 after buying an additional 2,290,247 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $308,851,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Walmart by 25.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,797,725 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,226,227,000 after buying an additional 1,762,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,185,127 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,419,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,198 shares during the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 946,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $131,601,949.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $159,004,374.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,077,447 shares of company stock worth $985,067,322 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $142.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $396.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.66. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.75 and a 1-year high of $152.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen dropped their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. MKM Partners raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.09.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

