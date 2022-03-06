Marotta Asset Management Acquires 1,540 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Marotta Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF comprises 1.0% of Marotta Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $4,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 3,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

XBI opened at $83.90 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $81.71 and a twelve month high of $149.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.10 and a 200-day moving average of $114.39.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.