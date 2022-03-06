Maple 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.98 Million (MPL)

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 6th. Maple has a market cap of $102.61 million and approximately $2.98 million worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Maple has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Maple coin can currently be bought for $23.22 or 0.00059171 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003785 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00035222 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00104243 BTC.

Maple Coin Profile

Maple is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,417,986 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

