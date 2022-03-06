Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Short Interest Update

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 96.0% from the January 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MYTAY opened at $5.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság has a 1 year low of $5.17 and a 1 year high of $7.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.51 and its 200-day moving average is $6.68.
Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Company Profile
