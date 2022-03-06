Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Short Interest Update

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 96.0% from the January 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MYTAY opened at $5.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság has a 1 year low of $5.17 and a 1 year high of $7.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.51 and its 200-day moving average is $6.68.

Get Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság alerts:

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Company Profile (Get Rating)

Magyar Telekom Telecommunications Plc engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It also offers wholesale mobile and fixed line services, and performs strategic and cross-divisional management, and support functions including procurement, treasury, real estate, accounting, tax, legal, internal audit and similar shared services, and other central functions of the company.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.