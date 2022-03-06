Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Receives $29.22 Consensus PT from Analysts

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.22.

A number of research firms recently commented on MGNI. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Magnite from $70.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Magnite from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

In other Magnite news, Director Rachel Lam bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.15 per share, for a total transaction of $40,375.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $73,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 135.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite during the second quarter worth about $135,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 20.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 29.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 640.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Magnite stock opened at $12.65 on Thursday. Magnite has a 52-week low of $10.47 and a 52-week high of $53.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.23.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Magnite had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $161.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Magnite will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

