LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.13.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LYB shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $97.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.91 and its 200-day moving average is $95.31. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $84.17 and a 52-week high of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 56.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 164.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,182,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $767,884,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083,693 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 169.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,217,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $302,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,400 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,807,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 162.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,270,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $117,206,000 after purchasing an additional 787,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,473,340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $228,116,000 after purchasing an additional 777,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries (Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.