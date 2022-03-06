Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) Short Interest Update

Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,687,000 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the January 31st total of 4,896,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,853,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
LKNCY opened at $12.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Luckin Coffee has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.88.
Luckin Coffee Company Profile (Get Rating)
