Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) Short Interest Update

Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,687,000 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the January 31st total of 4,896,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,853,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

LKNCY opened at $12.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Luckin Coffee has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.88.

Get Luckin Coffee alerts:

Luckin Coffee Company Profile (Get Rating)

Luckin Coffee, Inc manufactures coffee and operates coffee retail stores. The firm’s new retail model is built upon mobile apps and store network. The Mobile Apps: Mobile apps cover the entire customer purchase process. The Store Network: Its pick-up stores have limited seating and are typically located in areas with high demand for coffee, such as office buildings, commercial areas and university campuses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Luckin Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luckin Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.