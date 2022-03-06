Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Morgan Stanley

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LCID. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lucid Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Lucid Group from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of 33.80.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Shares of Lucid Group stock opened at 22.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 16.43, a quick ratio of 18.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Lucid Group has a 52-week low of 16.12 and a 52-week high of 57.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of 32.67 and a 200 day moving average of 32.50.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported -0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.35 by -0.29. The business had revenue of 26.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 59.87 million. The business’s revenue was up 633.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lucid Group will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the third quarter worth about $560,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Lucid Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,703,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

About Lucid Group (Get Rating)

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.