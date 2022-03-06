Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Lucid Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.52 and last traded at $3.63. Approximately 69,172 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 179,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.69.

LUCD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. assumed coverage on Lucid Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lucid Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on Lucid Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, December 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

Get Lucid Diagnostics alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.96.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUCD. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. KCL Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000.

About Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD)

Lucid Diagnostics Inc is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc Lucid Diagnostics Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.