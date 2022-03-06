LuaSwap Price Reaches $0.0358 on Major Exchanges (LUA)

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded down 9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. LuaSwap has a total market cap of $5.82 million and approximately $80,210.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LuaSwap has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. One LuaSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0358 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00035551 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.11 or 0.00104394 BTC.

About LuaSwap

LuaSwap (LUA) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 225,188,875 coins and its circulating supply is 162,647,025 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

