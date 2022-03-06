LPL Financial LLC Sells 46,692 Shares of Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ)

LPL Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,692 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Global X E-commerce ETF were worth $3,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EBIZ. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Global X E-commerce ETF by 237.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Global X E-commerce ETF by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in Global X E-commerce ETF by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in Global X E-commerce ETF by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $249,000.

Get Global X E-commerce ETF alerts:

EBIZ opened at $21.50 on Friday. Global X E-commerce ETF has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $36.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.63.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X E-commerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X E-commerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.