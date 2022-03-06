LPL Financial LLC Sells 46,692 Shares of Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ)

LPL Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,692 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Global X E-commerce ETF were worth $3,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EBIZ. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Global X E-commerce ETF by 237.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Global X E-commerce ETF by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in Global X E-commerce ETF by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in Global X E-commerce ETF by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $249,000.
EBIZ opened at $21.50 on Friday. Global X E-commerce ETF has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $36.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.63.
