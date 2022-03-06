LPL Financial LLC Reduces Position in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU)

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,495 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF were worth $3,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 62.2% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $814,000.

SPVU stock opened at $44.28 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.31 and a fifty-two week high of $47.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.68.

