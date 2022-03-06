LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,835 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund were worth $3,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ASG. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,761 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares in the last quarter. 33.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ASG opened at $6.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.47. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $10.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities. The company was founded on March 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

