LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Rating) by 168.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,842 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF were worth $3,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SDG. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 9,606.0% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 703,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 695,859 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,469,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,195,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 8,749 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 88,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,454,000 after acquiring an additional 7,152 shares during the period.

Shares of SDG stock opened at $83.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.56. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 52-week low of $82.86 and a 52-week high of $100.88.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $1.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45.

