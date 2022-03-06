LPL Financial LLC Has $3.69 Million Position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,942 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,432 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $3,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,647 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 6,843.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 10,559 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $228,179.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COLL opened at $17.90 on Friday. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $26.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $597.50 million, a PE ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.99.

COLL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Collegium Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

