LPL Financial LLC Acquires 121,390 Shares of Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IIGV)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IIGV – Get Rating) by 610.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,390 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF worth $3,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF stock opened at $25.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.21 and a 200-day moving average of $26.97. Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.55 and a 1-year high of $28.01.

