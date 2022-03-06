LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) Issues Earnings Results

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LogicBio Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.02% and a negative net margin of 964.74%.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.65. 190,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,517. The stock has a market cap of $21.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. LogicBio Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $8.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.97.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOGC. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in LogicBio Therapeutics by 270.6% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in LogicBio Therapeutics by 99.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8,991 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in LogicBio Therapeutics by 178.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 86,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LogicBio Therapeutics by 4.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. 49.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on LOGC. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on LogicBio Therapeutics from $16.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on LogicBio Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LogicBio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair downgraded LogicBio Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on LogicBio Therapeutics from $24.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.15.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of genome editing technology platform. It focuses on the commercialization of GeneRide, which enables the site-specific integration of a therapeutic transgene without nucleases or exogenous promoters by harnessing the native process of homologous recombination.

