LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) Issues Earnings Results

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LogicBio Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.02% and a negative net margin of 964.74%.
Shares of NASDAQ:LOGC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.65. 190,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,517. The stock has a market cap of $21.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. LogicBio Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $8.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.97.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOGC. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in LogicBio Therapeutics by 270.6% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in LogicBio Therapeutics by 99.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8,991 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in LogicBio Therapeutics by 178.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 86,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LogicBio Therapeutics by 4.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. 49.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
LogicBio Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of genome editing technology platform. It focuses on the commercialization of GeneRide, which enables the site-specific integration of a therapeutic transgene without nucleases or exogenous promoters by harnessing the native process of homologous recombination.
