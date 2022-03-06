Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,659 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Loews were worth $3,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Loews by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in Loews by 862.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Loews in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Loews by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in Loews by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NYSE L opened at $60.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.88. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $63.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 4.13%.

In other news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 5,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $305,271.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 1,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $80,825.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,747 shares of company stock valued at $1,879,314. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

