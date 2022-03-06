Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Hits New 52-Week High at $105.62

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$105.62 and last traded at C$105.23, with a volume of 302518 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$102.20.

Several research firms have issued reports on L. Desjardins lifted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$85.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. ATB Capital raised their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$105.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. CIBC raised their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$116.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$86.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$107.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.04, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of C$35.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$99.89 and a 200 day moving average of C$95.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.69%.

In related news, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 35,667 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$99.31, for a total transaction of C$3,541,922.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$18,236,028.07. Also, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 23,956 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$100.81, for a total value of C$2,415,107.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,228,174.70. Insiders have sold 110,960 shares of company stock valued at $11,152,740 in the last ninety days.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

