Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston Sells 35,667 Shares

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Rating) Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 35,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$99.31, for a total transaction of C$3,541,922.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$18,236,028.07.

Willard Galen Garfield Weston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 28th, Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 16,849 shares of Loblaw Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$98.88, for a total transaction of C$1,666,054.39.

TSE L opened at C$106.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$35.36 billion and a PE ratio of 19.45. Loblaw Companies Limited has a 52 week low of C$63.80 and a 52 week high of C$106.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$99.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$95.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.69%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$116.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cfra lowered shares of Loblaw Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$105.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$86.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Loblaw Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$107.30.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

