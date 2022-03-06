Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.76 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.52). Live Nation Entertainment posted earnings of ($1.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 47.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $1.51. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $2.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Live Nation Entertainment.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LYV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.38.

In related news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 46,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total transaction of $5,815,455.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Hopmans sold 36,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total transaction of $4,474,072.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 224.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYV opened at $114.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a PE ratio of -36.78 and a beta of 1.29. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1 year low of $74.01 and a 1 year high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Live Nation Entertainment (LYV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.