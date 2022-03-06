LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.67.

Several research firms have issued reports on LIVN. UBS Group upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of LivaNova from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company.

In related news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $226,896.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,784 shares of company stock valued at $472,826 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LIVN. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,349,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,120,000 after buying an additional 92,200 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after buying an additional 14,806 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

LIVN stock traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.56. 284,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,130. LivaNova has a fifty-two week low of $68.68 and a fifty-two week high of $93.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.78 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.20 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that LivaNova will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

