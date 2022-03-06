Life Time Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:LTH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $354.63 Million

Analysts expect Life Time Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) to announce sales of $354.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Life Time Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $351.27 million to $357.99 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Life Time Group will report full-year sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Life Time Group.

Shares of LTH stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.85. 426,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,561. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.32. Life Time Group has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $23.37.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn.

