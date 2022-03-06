Life Time Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:LTH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $354.63 Million

Equities analysts expect Life Time Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) to report sales of $354.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Life Time Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $357.99 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $351.27 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Life Time Group will report full-year sales of $1.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Life Time Group.

Shares of LTH traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.85. 426,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,561. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.12. Life Time Group has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $23.37.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Life Time Group during the 4th quarter worth about $63,469,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Life Time Group during the 4th quarter worth about $5,909,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in Life Time Group during the 4th quarter worth about $5,139,000. CNA Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Life Time Group during the 4th quarter worth about $766,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Life Time Group during the 4th quarter worth about $851,000.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn.

