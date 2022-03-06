Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.930-$6.030 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Life Storage also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.360-$1.400 EPS.

Shares of LSI traded up $3.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.11. 547,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,515. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 42.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.42. Life Storage has a 12 month low of $80.28 and a 12 month high of $154.45.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $221.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.08 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 31.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Life Storage will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.58%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LSI shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Life Storage in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Life Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Life Storage in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Life Storage currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $143.90.

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $585,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.17, for a total value of $2,072,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 143.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,790,000 after acquiring an additional 349,910 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 490,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,114,000 after acquiring an additional 122,628 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 199.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,055,000 after acquiring an additional 226,191 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 155,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,890,000 after acquiring an additional 18,278 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 92,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

