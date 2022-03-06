Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.360-$1.400 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Life Storage also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.930-$6.030 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on LSI. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Life Storage in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Life Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Life Storage has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $143.90.

Shares of NYSE:LSI opened at $135.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.49. Life Storage has a 12 month low of $80.28 and a 12 month high of $154.45.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $221.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.08 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 31.82%. Life Storage’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Life Storage will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 126.58%.

In other news, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.17, for a total value of $2,072,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $585,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 143.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,790,000 after buying an additional 349,910 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Life Storage by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 490,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,114,000 after acquiring an additional 122,628 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Life Storage by 199.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,055,000 after acquiring an additional 226,191 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Life Storage by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 155,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,890,000 after acquiring an additional 18,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 92,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

