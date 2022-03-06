Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.450-$0.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $160 million-$170 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $113.57 million.Lantheus also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.950-$2.050 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lantheus from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.30. 1,681,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,333. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -49.81, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.68. Lantheus has a 12 month low of $17.91 and a 12 month high of $52.84.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 16.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Lantheus’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lantheus will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $33,186.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol Walker sold 6,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $334,166.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,254 shares of company stock worth $3,110,564 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,675,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $308,412,000 after buying an additional 143,451 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 860,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,880,000 after buying an additional 27,256 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 620,082 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,923,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 17.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 298,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,676,000 after buying an additional 43,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 670.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 237,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,849,000 after buying an additional 206,259 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantheus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.