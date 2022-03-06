Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.950-$2.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $685 million-$710 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $481.73 million.Lantheus also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.450-$0.500 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lantheus from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of LNTH opened at $52.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Lantheus has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $52.84.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.77 million. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 16.76%. Lantheus’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lantheus will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Carol Walker sold 6,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $334,166.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $33,447.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,254 shares of company stock valued at $3,110,564 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Lantheus by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,953 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 28,329 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lantheus by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after buying an additional 83,817 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Lantheus by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Lantheus by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 620,082 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,923,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Lantheus by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 4,731 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

