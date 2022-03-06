L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 67.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,900 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 19.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 32.5% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,040,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $266.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $222.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.80 and a 12-month high of $269.60. The company has a market cap of $51.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.77.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 44.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LHX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Susquehanna cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.09.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

