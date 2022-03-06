Kusama Tops One Day Trading Volume of $27.40 Million (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Kusama has a market cap of $1.03 billion and approximately $27.40 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kusama has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Kusama coin can currently be purchased for approximately $121.46 or 0.00313687 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00044417 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,603.55 or 0.06724097 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,719.11 or 0.99998436 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00044321 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00047952 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama launched on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kusama is kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

