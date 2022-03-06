Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a growth of 81.4% from the January 31st total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS KIROY opened at $14.35 on Friday. Kumba Iron Ore has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $18.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.62.

About Kumba Iron Ore

Kumba Iron Ore Ltd. engages in the extraction, production, and sale iron ore. It operates through the following segments: Sishen Mine, Kolomela Mine, and Thabazimbi Mine Products; Logistics and Shipping Operation Services, and Other. The Sishen Mine, Kolomela Mine, and Thabazimbi Mine Products segment focuses on the extraction and production of iron ore.

