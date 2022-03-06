Kryll Price Down 3.8% Over Last Week (KRL)

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. One Kryll coin can now be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00001778 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kryll has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. Kryll has a total market cap of $26.36 million and $169,687.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Kryll

Kryll (CRYPTO:KRL) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 coins and its circulating supply is 38,134,598 coins. Kryll’s official website is kryll.io . The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kryll’s official message board is medium.com/@kryll_io . Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Kryll platform allows users to create automated trading strategies for cryptocurrencies in exchange for KRL tokens for each automated function. Kryll (KRL) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used to pay fees in the platform. “

