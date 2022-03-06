Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) by 63.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 13,241 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Koppers were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in Koppers by 5.9% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,059,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,108,000 after acquiring an additional 59,120 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Koppers by 38.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 781,883 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,441,000 after acquiring an additional 218,545 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Koppers by 5.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 702,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,734,000 after acquiring an additional 34,715 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Koppers by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 699,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,867,000 after buying an additional 5,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Koppers by 12.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 352,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,007,000 after buying an additional 38,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Koppers stock opened at $28.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.86 and a 52-week high of $39.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.94.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. Koppers had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $405.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Koppers’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $85,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals, Railroad and Utility Products and Services, and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene, creosote, and carbon black feedstock.

