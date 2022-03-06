Komo Plant Based Foods Inc (OTCMKTS:KOMOF) Short Interest Up 56.4% in February

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc (OTCMKTS:KOMOF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 236,100 shares, a growth of 56.4% from the January 31st total of 151,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 477,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Komo Plant Based Foods has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.11.

