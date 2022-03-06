Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Kohl’s from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kohl’s from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.62.

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $58.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Kohl’s has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.33.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KSS. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Field & Main Bank grew its position in Kohl’s by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

