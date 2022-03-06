KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Receives $81.92 Average PT from Analysts

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.92.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KKR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of KKR traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.89. 3,637,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,969,617. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.61 and a twelve month high of $83.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.98.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.38. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 31.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.91%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Matt Cohler bought 8,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.41 per share, for a total transaction of $493,400.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 162.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 264.3% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

