Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €84.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($94.38) price objective on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KGX. HSBC set a €100.00 ($112.36) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($112.36) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €99.00 ($111.24) target price on shares of Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($123.60) target price on shares of Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €99.00 ($111.24) target price on shares of Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €101.50 ($114.04).

Shares of KGX opened at €66.96 ($75.24) on Thursday. Kion Group has a 1 year low of €57.87 ($65.02) and a 1 year high of €81.82 ($91.93). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €84.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is €88.80.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

