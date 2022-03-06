Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) PT Lowered to $7.00 at TD Securities

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from $8.50 to $7.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.25 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a buy rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.88.
KGC stock opened at $5.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 0.94. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 70.59%.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 4,360.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 84.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,875 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the third quarter worth $58,000. 57.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Kinross Gold (Get Rating)
Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.
